6 summer meal sites, all Fresh Bus delivery stops canceled after HISD employee tests positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON – Six curbside summer meal sites and all Fresh Bus produce delivery stops have been canceled after a Houston ISD employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district.

Houston ISD said the six summer meal sites that are closed Thursday include Bastian, Foster, Shearn, Thompson, Whidby and R. P. Harris elementary schools. All other scheduled summer meal sites will remain open, the district said.

The temporary closure will allow for deep cleaning and sanitization of affected schools and district facilities. The district said Fresh Bus produce delivery and the curbside summer meals site at R. P. Harris Elementary School are expected to resume normal operations on Monday. The remaining five school sites are expected to reopen Thursday, June 18.

The district said health officials do not believe families participating in the curbside summer meals and Fresh Bus produce delivery programs were exposed. During the temporary closure, families in need are encouraged to visit one of HISD’s 65 other curbside summer meals sites scheduled to be open on Thursday. A complete list is available at HoustonISD.org/SummerMeals.

Families can also go to the Houston Food Bank website for a list of the 250 open partner sites and other assistance available across greater Houston.