Residents work quickly to remove anti-police graffiti in Richmond subdivision

RICHMOND, Texas – Tuesday Morning, near one of the entrances of the well-to-do Richmond neighborhood, anti-police graffiti coated a brick wall and a pavilion about a 1/4 mile away in the same subdivision.

Waterside Estates, which appears to mirror the diversity of Fort Bend County as a whole, is not accustomed to this sort of crime.

“This is where I live, breathe, and eat. This is my community. How dare they come and destroy where I live,” longtime resident, Jenifer Mickan said.

“Have I dealt with racism? Yes, I have, in Fort Bend County, but I’m just going to say it like this: This right here isn’t going to solve anything,” said Kirby Williams, who grew up in Waterside Estates.

Volunteer residents and the Pecan Grove Fire Department teamed-up to scrub and pressure wash the vandalized areas. By mid-morning, there was no sign of it.

There are no community security cameras in place at the vandalized locations, but the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said that they would canvass the area asking residents to review home security camera footage.

“We have a very diverse community here in Fort Bend County and we all get along well together. We haven’t seen any issues at all except for today,” Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Major Chad Norvell said.

“It brings tears to my eyes, this is not what we’re about in this neighborhood,” said resident, Yami Johnson.