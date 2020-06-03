73ºF

Over 200 arrests made in downtown Houston after George Floyd march

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Houston police made more than 200 arrests in downtown Houston Tuesday after thousands participated in a peaceful march for Houston native George Floyd.

Police said the arrests came after some threw rocks and bottles at officers and engaged in other criminal activity.

Police said this is an extremely low number, considering the fact that nearly 60,000 people were in attendance and demonstrated peacefully throughout the duration of the march. Officers said they are unsure of any significant property damage and will have an updated number of arrests Wednesday morning.

Mayor Turner and officers praised Houstonians for how peaceful the march was.

Turner took to Twitter, saying, “60,000 people from across our diverse city marched peacefully with the family of #GeorgeFloyd and I could not be more proud of Houston.”

He also thanked Bun B and Trae Tha Truth, the two rappers and organizers that helped bring the peaceful event together.

“Thank you for helping to make sure the family had a way to walk in peace and solidarity,” Turner said.

