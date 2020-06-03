Over 200 arrests made in downtown Houston after George Floyd march

HOUSTON – Houston police made more than 200 arrests in downtown Houston Tuesday after thousands participated in a peaceful march for Houston native George Floyd.

Police said the arrests came after some threw rocks and bottles at officers and engaged in other criminal activity.

Our officers have made more than 200 arrests thus far in downtown Houston today/tonight of individuals engaged in criminal conduct, including throwing rocks and bottles at officers. Many, despite orders to clear the streets, refused to do so and were taken into custody. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 3, 2020

Police said this is an extremely low number, considering the fact that nearly 60,000 people were in attendance and demonstrated peacefully throughout the duration of the march. Officers said they are unsure of any significant property damage and will have an updated number of arrests Wednesday morning.

This is an extremely low number of arrests considering the thousands of people in our community who marched and demonstrated peacefully today.



We're not aware of any significant property damage or injuries.



We will have updated arrest numbers/info later this morning. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 3, 2020

Mayor Turner and officers praised Houstonians for how peaceful the march was.

Turner took to Twitter, saying, “60,000 people from across our diverse city marched peacefully with the family of #GeorgeFloyd and I could not be more proud of Houston.”

60,000 people from across our diverse City marched peacefully with the family of #GeorgeFloyd and I could not be more proud of Houston. As Mayor of this City I want to thank again our police officers for their restraint, professionalism, and service. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) June 3, 2020

He also thanked Bun B and Trae Tha Truth, the two rappers and organizers that helped bring the peaceful event together.

Today’s #GeorgeFloyd #Houston Protest would not have been possible without the leadership and work of @TRAEABN and @BunBTrillOG.



Thank you for helping to make sure the family had a way to walk in peace and solidarity. st #HoustonStrong — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) June 3, 2020

“Thank you for helping to make sure the family had a way to walk in peace and solidarity,” Turner said.