MIA or inaccurate stimulus payments? Here is what you need to know.

HOUSTON – The IRS started sending the very first stimulus payments in mid-April, but they are still millions they haven’t sent out. If you are still waiting on your payment, there are four things you can do.

First, check the Get my Payment tool on irs.gov . Even if you’ve checked it before and it gave you an error message or a “payment status not available” message, check it again. This database is updated every night. You may now get a message that lets you know the IRS “needs more information.” This could happen if your check was returned to the IRS because the post office was unable to deliver it. If they don’t have your bank account information, the IRS will hold your payment until it received your current mailing address. You can update your address on the IRS change address page . If your bank couldn’t process the payment, it kicked it back to the IRS. They will now mail it to the most current address it has on file for you. Some of you say you have received a payment, but it was the wrong amount. Most people dealing with this will have to wait until you file your 2020 taxes. Since the stimulus payment is an advance on a 2020 tax credit, if you can prove that you should have received more based on your 2019 adjusted gross income or number of dependents, you will see the rest of your money in the form of a tax credit next year. There are two phone numbers you can call to try and get help now. The IRS says it has 3,500 call takers staffing these toll-free lines.

(800) 919-9835

(800) 829-1040

Will there be another stimulus payment?

A second round of stimulus payments is possible, but it will be at least a month before that would happen. The relief bill Congress approved is not likely to pass the Senate. If the Senate does agree to a second round, lawmakers would likely start from scratch to decide who would get what amount and when.