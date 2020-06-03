Harris County Jail inmate found dead in his cell, officials say

HOUSTON – An inmate at the Harris County Jail was found dead in his cell over the weekend, officials said.

Paul Joshua Jacobs, 33, was discovered around 2 a.m. Saturday after his cellmate called the guards for help, according to authorities.

His cellmate told guards that Jacobs may have had a seizure. When the guards went to check on him, they said they found Jacobs unresponsive.

Medics were called, but Jacobs was pronounced dead at the scene. Records show he had been in custody since April 28.

Jacobs was facing burglary with intent to commit another felony and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon charges when he was taken into custody in April. Both charges were dismissed after his death.

Jacobs’ cause of death is still under investigation.