H-E-B says customers don’t have to wear face coverings inside their Houston stores

HOUSTON – H-E-B shoppers don’t need to wear a mask inside Houston-area stores, a spokesperson for H-E-B said Wednesday.

Previously, they had “strongly recommend” the use of masks or facial coverings for their customers but didn’t actually require it. However, they did require the use of masks or facial coverings by all customer facing and close-contact partners.

Employees and vendors will still be required to wear a facial covering during each shift. And customers are encouraged to wear them but will not be barred entry into the stores for not wearing them.

“H-E-B strongly encourages the use of masks or facial coverings by all our customers in all stores,” said Lisa Helfman, Director of Public Affairs for H-E-B in the Houston region, “As Texans helping Texans, we wear masks to keep each other and our families safe."

The Texas grocery chain said social distancing, proper hand washing and sanitization are all things they do to “keep Texas healthy." The chain continues to encourage customers to take safety precautions while shopping.