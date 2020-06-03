Ask 2: When are the potholes going to be fixed on Gellhorn Drive?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston

Question: When are the potholes going to be fixed on Gellhorn Drive between Market St and Wallisville in the Pleasantville area ?

Answer: After speaking with the city’s traffic department, Traffic Expert Anavid Reyes learned Houston Public Works continues to provide routine maintenance to Gellhorn Drive, including pothole repairs and panel replacements. Houston Public Works uses the pavement condition index, international roughness index and traffic volume data, as well as 311 call data to determine which streets need immediate rehabilitation and reconstruction. The community is urged to report potholes and street repair requests to 311.