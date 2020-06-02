See the positive, hopeful things Houstonians are saying during today’s march for George Floyd
HOUSTON – The eyes of social media users are on Houston as thousands are gathering to march for George Floyd.
People have shared posts and videos from the march. From horseback protesters to people kneeling in solidarity, here are some of the sights from the protest:
City Hall - #Houston #BlackLivesMattter pic.twitter.com/UcxVDunFzL— Kika Davis (@DuhKeeks) June 2, 2020
When Discovery Green is the top trending topic in the United States.— Lauren Fernández Meihls (@cubanalaf) June 2, 2020
You showed UP, Houston.
Fullest I’ve ever seen Discovery Green, absolutely packed, absolutely peaceful #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMattter #AbolishThePolice #Houston #protests2020 pic.twitter.com/amSvltGtQv— Sim Kern (@sim_kern) June 2, 2020
Live - #GeorgeFloyd Peaceful Protests in Downtown Houston pic.twitter.com/TvzdSnloEN— Houston Style (@houstonstyle) June 2, 2020
This is completely beautiful— 𝑅❀𝓈𝒾⟭⟬⁷𖧵 (@29_BTSarmy) June 2, 2020
I love my city, proud to be born and raised in a city that showed us no one is different#GeorgeFloyd #Houston #Houstonprotest #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/heQxsEeoPy
I'm not at the #GeorgeFloyd march in Houston this afternoon.— #BlackLivesMatter ✊🏾✊🏿✊🏽 (@_SemaHernandez_) June 2, 2020
I have seen the powerful images from Discovery Green as people march towards Houston City Hall.
I hope this march leads to the dismantling of systemic oppression.
I'm with the people in spirit.#blackoutdaytuesday pic.twitter.com/NVxgqYzF64
George Floyd March in Houston right now at Discovery Green. #GeorgeFloyd #Houston pic.twitter.com/soixWIuc5A— Marie C (@9woodMac) June 2, 2020
My Texan brothers showing up on horses #BlackLivesMatter #Houston #Houstonprotest pic.twitter.com/sFO3Od8zgF— Dadi 🤦🏽♂️ (@lil_tunchi4149) June 2, 2020
Trying to make it to Discovery Green downtown and this is what I see H-Town one love #BlackLivesMatter #DiscoveryGreen #Houston #HoustonProtests pic.twitter.com/nkyosUyFla— Pavetex Rob (@RealPavetexRob) June 2, 2020
“George Floyd wouldn’t want violence.” Hundreds gathered at Discovery Green for start of march in memory of #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/cn0yhNqFK2— Brandon Walker (@KPRC2Brandon) June 2, 2020
At Houston's Discovery Green, the entire crowd holds a moment of silence for #GeorgeFloyd before moving on towards City Hall in peaceful demonstrations. I'm proud of my city, but prouder of the movement. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/gQucdXsjr5— Rodrigo Bravo (@mrbravo365) June 2, 2020
