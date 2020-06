HOUSTON – Thousands of Houstonians joined together in unity on Tuesday to march and protest the death of George Floyd in Houston.

Here are some of the more powerful ones we saw:

I am so proud to see Houstonians come out to peacefully honor #GeorgeFloyd. #BlackLivesMattter pic.twitter.com/wncQ8szXJX — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) June 2, 2020

Our community: Chief ⁦@ArtAcevedo⁩ at Discovery Green before today’s march and rally for #GeorgeFloyd. A group prayed with the Chief and our officers. 💙 #BetterTogether #RelationalPolicing pic.twitter.com/xkPjwyw7aI — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 2, 2020

George Floyd March in Houston on June 2, 2020. (KPRC)

People march to protest the death of George Floyd in Houston on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

People join George Floyd's family in a march on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from Discovery Green to City Hall in downtown Houston. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP) (© 2020 Houston Chronicle)

Houston rapper Trae The Truth speaks to the media before a march in honor of George Floyd on June 2, 2020 in Houston, Texas. The rapper was scheduled to join Family members of Floyd in a march that was to go from Discovery Green to City Hall with support from the local chapter of Black Lives Matter. Floyd, a former resident of the Third Ward, died May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (2020 Getty Images)

Rally for George Floyd in Houston (KSAT)