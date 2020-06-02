Houston artist Donkeeboy creates mural to honor George Floyd

HOUSTON – A local artist created a tribute to George Floyd in Houston’s Third Ward.

“This is a blessing. Like the best thing, so amazing. It’s super neat,” said Jacob David.

Floyd’s face covered a wall of the Scott Food Mart, near where he grew up. He has angel wings with a halo that reads, “Forever breathing in our hearts.”

The artist known as Donkeeboy finished the artwork early Tuesday morning.

“I got asked to come out here and paint and it's an honor that I even got an opportunity to do this. I really wanted to do this, so I can highlight the life of George Floyd,” said Donkeeboy.

People cheered, lit candles and prayed around the mural.