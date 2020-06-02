Houston faith leaders say anger, outrage could help spark change

HOUSTON – We have seen peaceful protests and acts of chaos in the week following George Floyd’s death as emotions across the country run high.

Houston’s faith-based leaders say anger is very much a part of the grieving process.

“It is perfectly OK to be angry,” said Rev. Marcus D. Cosby, of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church. “As a matter of fact, if you’re not angry something is not right. You should be angry. You should be infuriated by what we have seen."

Rev. Cosby said the anger, frustration and even sadness so many Americans are feeling today doesn’t make them ungodly, it makes them human.

“Experience the anger,” he said. “Process that anger so it can move to positive action so we can make sure that something changes.”

Cosby said people should not stay silent to injustices happening around them but there’s a right and wrong way. Bishop James Dixon of The Community of Faith Church said he agrees.

“It’s how we channel our anger, so it does not become vengeful but at the same time it has to be an anger that leads to difference, leads to change," Bishop Dixon said.

Dixon said prayer and patience aren’t enough to spark change concerning race. He too believes action will lead to progress.

“Until we change that notion and understand that we’re all God’s children, were one family, were one future. We’ll either as Dr. King did say, we’ll learn to live together as brothers or we’ll perish together as fools,” he said.

Dixon and Cosby both encourage people to reach out to their elected leaders to nudge them to push forth legislation.