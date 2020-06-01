This year is different. What you need to pack in your hurricane emergency kit

HOUSTON – Getting ready for hurricane season during the pandemic may look a little different, but emergency officials said prepping early and giving yourself lots of time to get everything in order will help keep you and your family safe.

“We recognize that COVID-19 adds a new level of complexity to our hurricane planning,” said Franciso Sanchez, with the Harris County Office of Emergency Management.

Sanchez said that with a storm threat looming this week, everyone should try to get all their hurricane preps done as soon as possible.

“Get a kit, make a plan and stay informed,” said Sanchez.

Because of coronavirus, your kit may look a little different. Here’s what you should pack:

Extra face coverings or masks

Extra Hans sanitizer or soap

non-perishable food items and water

medications

chargers

batteries

flashlight

first aid kit

put everything in plastic bags

“We might want to have one for home and one that’s mobile in a backpack that’s pre-prepared so you can have it on the fly and or it’s (already) in your car,” said Nickea Bradley, with the Houston Office of Emergency Management.

If you do have to evacuate and head to a shelter during this pandemic, follow CDC guidelines:

stay 6 feet away from others

wear your mask

wash your hands

“When you go to a shelter you can expect that you will be asked questions like, ‘Have you had any exposure to COVID-19? Are you showing any symptoms?’ And be ready for temperature checks,” said Sanchez.

The same goes for hurricane cleanup. Wear your mask and keep your distance.

Also, sign up for emergency alerts to stay informed.