Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner declares Monday a day of mourning

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has declared on social media that Monday is a day of mourning for all those who lost their lives due to COVID-19.

The tweet reads, “Today has been declared a day of mourning for those who have lost their life to #COVID19. I encourage faith/community leaders & all #Houstonians to pause, reflect, pray, mourn & honor all those we have lost & to comfort all those they have left behind at noon.”

@USMayors pic.twitter.com/2Fho32Njc1 — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) June 1, 2020

As of this writing, some have responded to Turner’s tweet with messages about also remembering lives lost due to police brutality and the perceived slowness of the city’s response to COVID-19.

