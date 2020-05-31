78ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

HPD: Suspect strikes officer while fleeing after vandalizing car near Emancipation Park protest

Tulsi Kamath, Senior Digital News Editor

Tags: crime, news, Houston Police Department, protest, Black Lives Matter, Emancipation park
photo

HOUSTON – A Houston police officer was struck by a car by a suspect near the police brutality protests near Emancipation Park Saturday night.

Police say the officer was struck at 9:35 p.m. near the intersection of Emancipation Avenue and Jefferson Street.

The suspect was vandalizing a vehicle when he saw officers approach and hit the officer while fleeing, HPD tweeted.

The officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution but she is OK, officials say.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: