HPD: Suspect strikes officer while fleeing after vandalizing car near Emancipation Park protest
HOUSTON – A Houston police officer was struck by a car by a suspect near the police brutality protests near Emancipation Park Saturday night.
Police say the officer was struck at 9:35 p.m. near the intersection of Emancipation Avenue and Jefferson Street.
The suspect was vandalizing a vehicle when he saw officers approach and hit the officer while fleeing, HPD tweeted.
The officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution but she is OK, officials say.
