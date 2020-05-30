WATCH: We have 9 cameras featuring live video of all the angles for today’s SpaceX launch on click2houston.com

You can watch more than a half dozen angles of Saturday’s planned Demo 2 mission on a special live stream page on click2houston.com.

The Demo 2 mission is scheduled to blast off at 2:22 p.m. from launchpad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will board the SpaceX Dragon capsule atop the company’s Falcon 9 rocket in order to reach the International Space Station.

Space fans are in for a real treat as click2houston.com has developed a page where you can experience numerous angles of the launch. At click2houston.com/watchlive you can see live video from NASA, SpaceX and cams from beaches and the downtown area near Cape Canaveral.

KPRC 2 will offer live coverage of the launch on-air starting at 2 p.m. You can expect to see pre-launch coverage start around 10 a.m. on click2houston.com