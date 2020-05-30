77ºF

WATCH: We have 9 cameras featuring live video of all the angles for today’s SpaceX launch on click2houston.com

The SpaceX Falcon 9, with Dragon crew capsule on top of the rocket, sits on Launch Pad 39-A, Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Two astronauts will fly on the SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station scheduled for launch on Saturday, May 30. For the first time in nearly a decade, astronauts will blast into orbit aboard an American rocket from American soil, a first for a private company. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
You can watch more than a half dozen angles of Saturday’s planned Demo 2 mission on a special live stream page on click2houston.com.

The Demo 2 mission is scheduled to blast off at 2:22 p.m. from launchpad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will board the SpaceX Dragon capsule atop the company’s Falcon 9 rocket in order to reach the International Space Station.

Space fans are in for a real treat as click2houston.com has developed a page where you can experience numerous angles of the launch. At click2houston.com/watchlive you can see live video from NASA, SpaceX and cams from beaches and the downtown area near Cape Canaveral.

KPRC 2 will offer live coverage of the launch on-air starting at 2 p.m. You can expect to see pre-launch coverage start around 10 a.m. on click2houston.com

