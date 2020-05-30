WATCH: Mayor Turner pleads with police brutality protesters to keep rallies peaceful

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner addressed protesters in Houston who took to the streets Friday afternoon to protest police brutality and the death of Houston native Goerge Floyd who was killed earlier this week after a white police officer kneeled on his neck.

Turner stressed the importance of law enforcement and the community to maintain a good relationship. He said while he understood the anger and frustration, it was imperative that protesters continue to exercise right to protest peacefully.

He said he knew that some protesters had been detained in small eruptions of violence through the evening but didn’t believe that the number of people detained was high.

