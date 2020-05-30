Turkey Leg Hut to hold virtual vigil for George Floyd Saturday

HOUSTON – The Turkey Leg Hut will hold a virtual vigil Saturday to honor and mourn the loss of George Floyd, the Houston man who was killed Monday in Minneapolis police custody.

The public is asked to release yellow and red balloons in honor of George Floyd virtually as TLH said they are continuing to practice social distancing.

The vigil will be held at 7 p.m. The TLH asked everyone to virtually post their balloon release and tag the Turkey Leg Hut’s Instagram to show support virtually while staying safe.

Turkey Leg Hut co-founder Lynn Price said she attended Jack Yates High School and grew up down the street from George Floyd in Houston’s Third Ward.

“The Turkey Leg Hut is a pillar in this community and we want to show that we can peacefully and respectfully honor George and his family and show our support and solidarity together in times like this,” Price said.