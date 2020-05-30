HPD: Pedestrian struck and killed on Westheimer Road

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in west Houston Friday night.

Shortly after 9:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to reports of an auto-pedestrian accident on Wesheimer Road and Old Farm Road.

The pedestrian was travelling southbound across Westheimer. The pedestrian, an adult man, did not utilize a crosswalk and crossed the road in a poorly lit area, according to the Houston Police Department.

While crossing, the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was evaluated for impairment out of an abundance of caution. Officials said they do not believe the driver was impaired.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing and deputies are working to determine whether speed was or was not a factor in the crash. Harris County District Attorney’s Office is assisting HPD in its investigation.

“It just highlights what we’ve been saying for a while, which is the dangers of pedestrians in our city,” Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare said. “It’s a two-way street, so to speak. It’s the pedestrian’s responsibility to cross safely, to ensure that cars aren’t coming just like it’s the driver’s responsibility to drive safely, to keep a look out. In each of cases, we’ve got to make sure that the victim, the person that’s dead, didn’t cause the crash and if they didn’t, then we’ve got to hold someone accountable.”

No charges have been filed in this case as of early Saturday morning.