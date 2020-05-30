HCSO: Man playing pool hit by stray bullet at Houston honky-tonk

Published: May 30, 2020, 6:36 am Updated: May 30, 2020, 6:52 am

A man playing pool at a honky-tonk in northeast Houston was struck in the buttocks by a stray bullet Saturday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Harris County deputies responded to reports of shooting at a honky tonk on Homestead Road in Houston.

According to investigators, four to five people got into a fight and one of them produced a weapon and fired several times. The victim, a bystander playing pool on the other side of the honky-tonk, was struck in the buttocks by a stray bullet.

The victim was transported by ambulance to an area hospital. He was alert and on social media when he was transported from the scene, HCSO Captain Jack Shannon said.

The suspect left the scene before deputies arrived. Investigators are interviewing bar staff and patrons to obtain a description of the suspect.

Shannon said there were a lot of people at the scene when deputies arrived.