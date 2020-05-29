METRO is adding this new safety feature to protect drivers and riders against COVID-19

METRO continues to add safety measures to protect drivers and riders against COVID-19 and those service updates are to start June 1.

This newly added safety feature is in addition to social distancing measures already in place. Currently, METRO is encouraging riders and drivers to use face coverings and they’ve increased cleaning. Even adding an extra hour to their cleaning routine during midday.

Furthermore, they will be installing plastic enclosures for operators on vehicles which serve METROLift customers. The enclosures still allow operators to assist passengers. The plastic coverings will also be installed in the yellow METROLift taxi cabs. You can Click here to see a video of these new safety implementations.

As a reminder, METRO continues to encourage riders to use public transit for only essential trips.