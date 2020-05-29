Community seeking prayers for priest hospitalized with mysterious injuries

HOUSTON – Neighbors of St. Anne Catholic Church along Westheimer are praying for the recovery of a beloved pastor.

Father Al Sinasac is in the hospital recuperating from head trauma. According to the church, he was found injured near the front gate of the rectory Tuesday evening.

“Not a nicer person you’ll ever meet: kind, gentle, just a wonderful person. Always has a smile," said Cindi Ray, who lives near the church.

“Father Al needs to do a lot more good to this world. He’s going to come out of this," said a friend Franco Valobra.

Houston Police Department is looking into the case and trying to figure out exactly how the pastor was injured. Police say they are investigating whether the pastor’s injuries were the result of a medical episode or a possible assault, as described to police from a 911 caller.

According to investigators, details are limited as they haven’t been able to speak with Sinasac because he is unconscious.

Still, friends are hopeful he will make a full recovery.

“Father Al is a spectacular individual. Kind to an excess. Very generous with his time," Valobra said.