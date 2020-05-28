WATCH: Roof of historic The Dixie Chicken bar in College Station collapses after heavy wind, hail damage

HOUSTON – The roof of the historic The Dixie Chicken bar in College Station collapsed Wednesday night after heavy rain and hail passed through the area, according to a local media report.

KBTX reports that fire crews responded to the long-time Aggie hangout just before 9 p.m. Fire officials confirmed to KBTX that the roof had caved in and videos on social media showed the roof hanging over some pool tables in the bar.

Roof of historic bar, The Dixie Chicken, caved in after heavy rain and hail on May 27, 2020. (Image courtesy of Ashley Walton) (KPRC)

The bar reopened for customers on May 1 after the coronavirus pandemic forced closures across the state. Officials at the scene told KBTX that people were inside the bar when the roof collapsed but no one was injured.

One of the bar’s well-known features is reportedly a rattlesnake enclosure. KBTX reports that the roof collapsed near the enclosure and bar officials said the snake was found inside the building and is safe.

As fire crews respond to the scene, University Drive is reportedly blocked to traffic.

Staff members of the bar told KBTX they weren’t sure if the partial collapse would cause a delay in opening in time for lunch Thursday. They plan to provide an update on the status of the bar on social media Thursday morning.

Texas A&M University tweeted that they were “thinking of our neighbors at @thedixiechicken tonight."

Thinking of our neighbors at @thedixiechicken tonight.



We know this won’t be the last time we hear “Goodnight Irene”. @KBTXNews https://t.co/i4HGl3QPpI — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) May 28, 2020

The Dixie Chicken has been an Aggie fixture for more than 45 years and has a page on its website dedicated to stories from loyal customers through the years. The bar is the inspiration for the unofficial Texas A&M tradition of the Aggie Dunk, where grads give their class rings a beer bath for good luck.

Notable fans of the bar have been former President George W. Bush and late U.S. Senator John McCain.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.