Firefighter hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Houston: HCFMO

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

A firefighter was hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Houston on May 27, 2020.
HOUSTON – A firefighter is recovering after she was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said.

Officials said the firefighter was parked at the scene of a mobile home fire in the 14000 block of Walters Road and was getting out of the emergency truck when a person came around the emergency vehicle and hit her.

She was transported to the hospital and has since been released, officials said.

Precinct 4 deputies said the driver of the vehicle that hit the firefighter has been cited.

