Firefighter hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Houston: HCFMO

HOUSTON – A firefighter is recovering after she was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said.

Officials said the firefighter was parked at the scene of a mobile home fire in the 14000 block of Walters Road and was getting out of the emergency truck when a person came around the emergency vehicle and hit her.

One firefighter was transported after a civilian vehicle hit them. The firefighter is in stable condition. @Pct4Constable investigated the vehicle accident and ticketed the driver. — @hcfmo (@hcfmo) May 27, 2020

She was transported to the hospital and has since been released, officials said.

Precinct 4 deputies said the driver of the vehicle that hit the firefighter has been cited.