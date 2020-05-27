Firefighter hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Houston: HCFMO
HOUSTON – A firefighter is recovering after she was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said.
Officials said the firefighter was parked at the scene of a mobile home fire in the 14000 block of Walters Road and was getting out of the emergency truck when a person came around the emergency vehicle and hit her.
One firefighter was transported after a civilian vehicle hit them. The firefighter is in stable condition. @Pct4Constable investigated the vehicle accident and ticketed the driver.— @hcfmo (@hcfmo) May 27, 2020
She was transported to the hospital and has since been released, officials said.
Precinct 4 deputies said the driver of the vehicle that hit the firefighter has been cited.
