Ask 2: Answering your questions about government offices and documents during the pandemic
HOUSTON – Consumer expert Amy Davis is answering viewers’ questions about government offices and documents during the pandemic.
Q: I need to renew my license in person. How and when can I do that?
A: Texas Department of Motor Vehicles offices are reopening in 4 phases. The greater Houston area in is in Phase 4. Beginning May 29th at 1pm, you can schedule an appointment online. Appointments begin June 3rd. DPS Offices- 4 phase reopening. For other details about DMV openings, click here.
Q: How do we get vehicle registration?
A: The governor has granted a temporary extension for drivers with expired or expiring Texas registration stickers. Once all systems are back online, you will have a 60-day grace period to renew before you could face a penalty. Renewing via the website is still an option at www.TxDMV.gov.
You can also try registering your vehicle at one of these places.
Q: My passport has expired. How can I go about renewing it?
A: You can apply online, but the State Dept. is asking you to wait unless you qualify for a life or death emergency situation and need a passport within three days.
Q: Temporary tags on my new car expired yesterday. What do I do to get the new plates?
A: Expired registrations, inspections and licenses are getting extensions until at least mid-summer. When the extension is lifted,, you will have 60 days to renew.
Q: If you are called to jury duty and you are out of town and don’t want to travel because of the virus, is that an excuse not to attend?
A: Check with the county that issued the jury summons. In Harris County, all jury service is suspended through June 30th.
