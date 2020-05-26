Ask 2: Answering your questions about government offices and documents during the pandemic

HOUSTON – Consumer expert Amy Davis is answering viewers’ questions about government offices and documents during the pandemic.

Q: I need to renew my license in person. How and when can I do that?

A: Texas Department of Motor Vehicles offices are reopening in 4 phases. The greater Houston area in is in Phase 4. Beginning May 29th at 1pm, you can schedule an appointment online. Appointments begin June 3rd. DPS Offices- 4 phase reopening. For other details about DMV openings, click here.

Q: How do we get vehicle registration?

A: The governor has granted a temporary extension for drivers with expired or expiring Texas registration stickers. Once all systems are back online, you will have a 60-day grace period to renew before you could face a penalty. Renewing via the website is still an option at www.TxDMV.gov.

You can also try registering your vehicle at one of these places.

Q: My passport has expired. How can I go about renewing it?

A: You can apply online, but the State Dept. is asking you to wait unless you qualify for a life or death emergency situation and need a passport within three days.

Q: Temporary tags on my new car expired yesterday. What do I do to get the new plates?

A: Expired registrations, inspections and licenses are getting extensions until at least mid-summer. When the extension is lifted,, you will have 60 days to renew.

Q: If you are called to jury duty and you are out of town and don’t want to travel because of the virus, is that an excuse not to attend?

A: Check with the county that issued the jury summons. In Harris County, all jury service is suspended through June 30th.