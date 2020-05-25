Willie’s Grill & Icehouse temporarily closes its Willowbrook location after employee tests positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON – Willie’s Grill and Icehouse has temporarily closed their Willowbrook location as one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19.

CEO Greg Lippert made the announcement on their Facebook page Sunday after he was informed of the employee’s test result. They last worked at the restaurant on May 20 after passing a health screening check.

Lippert mentioned that the closure was made “out of abundance of caution, and in effort to protect to keep every Team Member and guests safe."

All restaurant workers will be provided with free COVID-19 testing and will be paid during the closure of the restaurant, Lippert said.

While COVID-19 is not a food-borne illness, Lippert says it was the right thing to do.

“For over 20 years you have trusted us to keep the highest levels of cleanliness, sanitation, and food safety," he wrote on Facebook. "We continue to earn that trust by putting the safety of our Team Members and Guests first.”

Willies Grill & Ice House are screening every employee at the beginning of each shift and providing hand sanitizer, disposable menus and spacious tables for parties to social distance from each other, according to their main website.