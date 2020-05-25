These are the places that will be closed on Memorial Day

HOUSTON – Memorial Day is looking a little different thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. As places work to reopen, it is a little unclear of what is opened and closed, but there are a few things to note.

Most businesses such as restaurants and grocery stores will be open (provided they have already reopened). Remember to check with your local store or restaurant before you go as hours and capacity limits may be different due to the pandemic.

However, many government services are among the locations typically not open for business on Memorial Day.

These include:

Banks

All banks are closed. ATM or online deposits will not go through until the following day.

Costco

All warehouses are closed.

FedEx

Only delivering FedEx Custom Critical shipments.

Government Offices

Federal, state and local government offices are closed.

Libraries

Closed due to coronavirus. Pick-up and curbside services are not available on Memorial Day.

Metro

Bus service will operate on its current weekday schedule.

METRORail will operate on a Sunday schedule:

Red Line – Every 12 minutes

Green Line – Every 18 minutes

Purple Line – Every 18 minutes

Park & Ride service is available only to the TMC and on the 291 Conroe route.

ALL METRO RideStores and Lost & Found are closed.

METROLift Reservations and Customer Service offices are closed.

Stock Markets

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are closed.

Trash Pickup

No collection of solid waste or recycling.

UPS

Only delivering UPS Express Critical shipments.

USPS

Post Offices are closed, and the Postal Service is not delivering mail or packages.