Upscale Indian restaurant finally opens in The Galleria mall

HOUSTON – A long-awaited Indian restaurant is now open in The Galleria mall. Musaafer is accepting online reservations.

Musaafer, which means traveler in Hindi, embraces authentic ingredients from the multicultural subcontinent of India. Two chefs went a 100-day journey traveling to the 29 states of India.

They gathered stories and experiences and translated regional recipes into the new eclectic menu, which features items such as Mangalorean chicken curry, Kerala beef fry, Laal Maas and Malwani lobster curry.

This upscale two-story restaurant located in The Galleria’s luxury wing near Nobu and Fig and Olive is the first U.S. based concept for Dubai-based Spice Route Co.