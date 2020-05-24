Suspect in custody following shooting at Post Oak Hotel, police say

A suspect is in custody following a shooting at a Houston hotel.

Around 5:20 a.m., the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the Post Oak Hotel, located at 1600 W Loop S.

Initial arriving officers located a large amount of casings in the entryway of the hotel.

At least one victim at the scene was transported to a nearby hospital. Following the shooting, multiple people got into a car and drove to a nearby hospital, police said. It’s unknown how many of these individuals were shot, if any.

A suspect was taken into custody.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and the scene remains active.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.