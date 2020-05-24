Husband, wife found dead inside Katy home after apparent murder-suicide

Published: May 24, 2020, 8:20 am Updated: May 24, 2020, 8:25 am

A husband and wife were found dead inside a Katy home Saturday night. The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide.

Around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Fort Bend deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the 5900 block of Rose Bud Trail near the Meadowbrook Farms Gulf Club.

On arrival, deputies found a man and woman dead inside the home.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

A teenager was in the house at the time of the shooting. The teenager was not harmed in the incident and is now in the care of relatives.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.