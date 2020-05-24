HPD: 1 person injured in fiery, multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 59

Published: May 24, 2020, 7:40 am Updated: May 24, 2020, 8:00 am

One person was injured in a fiery crash Sunday morning.

Around 3:54, the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a car crash on Highway 59, near Chimney Rock Road.

According to police, three to four cars were involved in to the crash and one vehicle caught fire.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.