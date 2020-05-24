Houston rappers, lawmakers and activists host ‘Slab Ride’ to protest the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery

Running for Ahmaud Arbery had evolved to riding for him.

More than 50 slab riders took to the Houston streets Saturday afternoon to ride for justice for Arbery’s death.

The 25-year-old Georgia man was jogging when police say he was followed and gunned by a father and son in February.

Organizers said the ‘Slab Ride’ was to protest hate and violence against Black people. Riders completed two loops around 610, commemorating the 2-mile run Arbery made before being killed.

Many prominent Houstonians gathered to participate in the event including Bishop James Dixon II, rapper Paul Wall, US Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, rapper Bun B, U.S. Representative Al Green, State Senator John Whitmire, State Representative Jarvis Johnson, Adrian Garcia, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, NAACP Houston Branch, the Urban League. and Real Beauty Real Woman.