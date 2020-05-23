‘They’re lucky to be alive’: Suspects performing donuts in the street lead deputy on high-speed chase that ends in violent crash

Published: May 23, 2020, 8:05 am Updated: May 23, 2020, 8:22 am

Two men are in custody following a pursuit that ended in a violent crash early Saturday morning.

At about 1 a.m. Saturday, a Harris County deputy observed a vehicle with two men in it driving in a reckless manner, doing donuts in the middle of the road, said Lt. Robert Schields with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy activated his emergency lights and attempted to pull over the vehicle. The driver refused to stop and fled at a high rate of speed, resulting in a pursuit that ended when the vehicle crashed into a barrier, then continued over a drainage culvert and through a fence, sheering a power pole and coming to rest on a construction site in the 16600 block of Market Street.

Schields said the vehicle was totaled in the crash.

“They’re lucky to be alive,” Schields said.

District 3 traffic unit attempted to stop a reckless driver. He fled and crashed out 16628 Market. Power lines are down and Market street is closed. @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOTexas @HCSOPatrol @HCSO_D3Patrol pic.twitter.com/RwoR1nVzK6 — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) May 23, 2020

The men were transported to a nearby hospital. They are expected to survive.

Both men were taken into custody.