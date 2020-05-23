Pandemic politics leads to confusion: UH Professor says polarization of health decisions makes a united front difficult

UH Professor says pandemic politics is hurting progress. (KPRC)

Professor Brandon Rottinghaus, Ph.D., is a University of Houston political scientist whose specialty is Presidential politics. He says the partisanship on display during a time when solving the pandemic should be the singular focus, is creating confusing messaging for the American people. “That’s par for the course in a presidential election year.," he said. "The fact that this is happening during a pandemic is complicated in that it limits our ability to come together as a nation and to fight this unseen foe.” Rottinghaus makes several other points.

--If partisan politicians don’t agree on pandemic severity, they can’t take steps to help those who need it most and leads to a haphazard approach to economic recovery.

--If messaging is different, the American people won’t have clear health directives.

--Partisan challenges of health guidelines and medical recommendations or simple facts about the spread of the virus leads to confusion.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Houston adapts to impact children

For 68 years, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Houston has been helping children thrive and graduate from high school. COVID-19 has changed how the programs are implemented but has not curtailed how many families are being helped. Kevin Hattery is the President and CEO and Julius Young is Chair of the board of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Houston talk about the changes made and the plan to get back into the business of face to face contact.

Trees can kill!

What you do now before Hurricane season can keep your trees healthy and upright. Davey Tree Arborist Maury Martinez has valuable advice on what to do to give your trees the best chance during storms.

