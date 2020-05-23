HPD: 4 people injured in shooting at Midtown club

Published: May 23, 2020, 5:51 am Updated: May 23, 2020, 6:07 am

4 people were injured in a shooting at a Midtown club early Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Around 2:15 a.m. ,the Houston Police Department and the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a shooting near Anita Street and Travis Street.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found four gunshot victims. Two victims are in critical condition at an area hospital, according to police.

Police said that one victim had died but Major Assault investigators at the scene said that victim was in critical condition.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Officers are canvassing the area looking for witnesses and evidence.