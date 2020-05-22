Space Center Houston to reopen July 1

HOUSTON – Space Center Houston announced its reopening its doors to the public on July 1.

Exclusive members-only will be welcomed back between June 28-30.

Space Center Houston will follow state, local and CDC guidelines with additional health and safety measures at the forefront of its daily operations.

“We have been diligently working to enhance our guest experience while implementing additional health and safety procedures,” said William T. Harris, president and CEO of the science and space exploration learning center. “When guests return to Space Center Houston, we want you to feel safe and inspired through our authentic science learning experiences.

What changes can you expect

Space Center Houston will have new protocols in place, including social distancing practices, special hours for vulnerable guests and employees will be asked to wear face coverings, self-scan turnstiles, sanitizing stations, plexiglass shields at ticket counters; and a one-directional experience through its galleries.

Guests will be asked to book a timed admission ticket for entry to the museum and daily capacity will be limited.

The date to purchase a timed admission ticket will be announced, along with a thorough visitor guide, on its website in the coming weeks.

According to the non-profit, guests will experience its newest permanent exhibit, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Guests can walk around and underneath the first-stage booster spanning more than 156 feet long. The non-profit also said its guests can also take a tour of the spacious Independence Plaza exhibit.

Due to the current state guidelines, its theaters will be temporarily closed, according to a press release.

For more information on Space Center Houston’s reopening procedures and a ticket on-sale date, follow Space Center Houston on its social media pages and sign-up for its newsletter at spacecenter.org.