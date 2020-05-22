Ask 2: Are massage therapists able to practice in Harris County?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: Are massage therapists able to practice in Harris County?

The answer: Yes, in fact, the State of Texas is now allowing massage parlors to operate as of May 18 as part of Phase 2 of reopening.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order, GA-23, stated that massage establishments can reopen provided that all facilities maintain at least six feet between work stations.

Massage therapists must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and are highly encouraged to schedule appointments to limit customer walk-ins. Other guidelines issued by the Strike Force can be viewed by clicking here.