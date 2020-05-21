Congressman joins family call for justice after man was killed in officer-involved shooting

A local congressman is joining a family in a united call for justice following a deadly police shooting last month. An officer fatally shot Joshua Johnson while serving a warrant to someone else.

Congressman Al Green and Johnson’s family are calling for more answers in the case.

“We are here today because we want justice for Joshua,” said Green.

Johnson’s parents, friends and Green gathered in front of the home where he was killed and demanded a new investigation.

According to investigators, Johnson was shot and killed by a Gulf Coast Task Force officer, who was issuing a felony warrant down the road. Investigators said Johnson approached an unmarked vehicle, knocked on the window and showed the undercover officer a flashlight and a pistol, which turned out to be a BB gun.

Words were exchanged and then the officer fired at least two gunshots. One hit Johnson, who later died, investigators said.

“How would you feel if this happened to your child?” said Johnsons’s mother Wilhelmena Berry on the day her son was killed in a recorded exchange.

“I would want there to be a thorough investigation,” said a responding deputy.

Family members, who recorded the exchange with a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy at the scene the day Johnson was killed, said they want a judge to get involved.

“I would like justice for my son so it doesn’t happen to anyone else. I just want justice,” said Berry.

Green agreed.

“Get a judge! Have a judge review these facts, have a judge subpoena the witnesses, have transparency," he said.

Family members said Johnson was helping a longtime friend the day he was killed. They say they can’t believe what investigators say happened.

“He had a heart of gold. He was watching my house and my dogs because I was in hospital when I broke my leg,” said Miss Grace.

“Loving, kind, compassionate that is 100 percent who he was,” said a childhood friend.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Department said the name of the officer involved in the shooting has not being released because no charges have been filed.

Harris County Sheriff’s Department released this statement regarding the shooting:

Separate investigations into the April 22 shooting death of Joshua Johnson are being conducted by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Internal Affairs bureaus, as well as the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Once these investigations are complete, the findings of these separate investigations, along with the autopsy findings of the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, will be presented to an independent grand jury to determine whether criminal charges are appropriate. Our condolences go out to Mr. Johnson’s family for the loss of their loved one in this tragic incident.