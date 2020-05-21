Ask 2: What are the current rules for Galveston beaches?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: What are the current rules for Galveston beaches? How many people can gather and do we need to practice social distancing?

The answer: All Galveston beaches have reopened, according to Galveston’s visitor website. This includes active and recreational use.

Several guidelines are in place to ensure the health and safety of beachgoers, and will be enforced by Galveston Beach Patrol and Galveston Police. Those guidelines include:

Practice social distancing by keeping six feet away from others not in your family

No gathering in large groups (10 or more people)

Wear face coverings whenever possible

Paid parking will also be enforced along the Seawall and parks along the Seawall. Click here for more details.