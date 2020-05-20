Police searching for man wanted in connection with sexual assault of a child

HOUSTON – Authorities are asking for help finding a man who has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of a child.

The incident happened on Nov. 25, 2019, in the 5900 block od Longmeadow Street in Houston, police said.

Courtney Blacklock Jr. was identified as the prime suspect and charged with sexual assault of a child after the child reported the sexual abuse during the investigation, authorities said.

According to police, Blacklock is a 21-year-old black man with brown eyes and black hair. He weighs about 130 pounds and is about 6 feet 3 inches tall, police said.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for any information that could lead to Blacklock’s arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.