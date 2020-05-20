Intoxicated man shot after kicking in Fulshear homeowner’s door, telling homeowner to shoot him: FBCSO

FULSHEAR, Texas – An intoxicated man was shot after Fort Bend County deputies said he kicked in the door of a home in Fulshear Wednesday.

Deputies said the incident happened in the 3000 block of Bowser Road. According to FBCSO, the intoxicated man kicked in the door of the residence, yelling for the homeowner to shoot him. Deputies said the man was shot in the leg with a 1410 shotgun.

Update: Homeowner does not know suspect. Suspect was shot after breaking in the front glass door. He refused to stop so was shot again. Both times with .410 “Judge” handgun. Suspect is intox and on narcotics. Transported with non-life threatening wounds. https://t.co/JCkRTw8Kpp — Major Chad Norvell (@chad_norvell) May 20, 2020

The homeowner and his family were not injured during the incident. Deputies said the man did not know the owner.

According to FBCSO, the man admitted to being on narcotics.