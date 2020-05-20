Interim Harris County clerk appointed after former county clerk resigns due to health issues

HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioners Court appointed Christopher Hollins as its interim Harris County clerk.

Hollins, a Houston-based personal injury lawyer, is expected to take office on June 1. He will replace Diane Trautman who resigned on May 9 due to declining health. Trautman’s last day will be May 31.

Hollins will fill Trautman’s shoes until a new clerk is chosen by voters in the Nov. 3 elections.

“I would like to congratulate Chris Hollins on his appointment as the interim Harris County Clerk and extend my best wishes to him in his upcoming administration,” Trautman said. “I spoke to him this morning and look forward to working with him to ensure a smooth transition to the office.”

The responsibility of the Harris County Clerk’s Office is to maintain court records and vital documents and run local elections for the county.

“I am honored to serve as the next Harris County Clerk and provide vital services to the residents of Harris County during this challenging time,” Hollins said. “I cannot thank Dr. Trautman enough for her service to Harris County, and I look forward to working with her talented staff."

Hollins also has a background working in both the public and private sector, according to a press release.

“This November, our office will administer the most consequential election of our lifetime amid a global health pandemic,” Hollins said. “The right to vote is fundamental to our democracy, and I will work tirelessly to ensure that Harris County residents can exercise that right safely, conveniently, and with the peace of mind that their vote will be counted.”