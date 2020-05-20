Girlfriend claims self-defense in fatal shooting of boyfriend at northwest Harris County home, officials say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman told officials she killed her boyfriend in self-defense Tuesday evening at a home in northwest Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

At 5:45 p.m., the woman called 911 to report that she had shot her 41-year-old boyfriend at a home in the 11200 block of Kirwin Lane. By the time deputies arrived, the man was dead, Sgt. Jason Brown said at the scene.

Deputies also found drugs at the scene but did not disclose which narcotics were seized.

Another person who was inside the home at the time of the shooting is being questioned as a witness, Brown said.

The shooting is under investigation. No identities have been released.

Brown said the case will go to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office to see if charges will be filed.