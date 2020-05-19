Popular Houston radio DJ dies in crash, police say

HOUSTON – Houstonians are mourning the loss of a popular Bollywood radio DJ that was killed in a crash Monday.

Arif Memon, 58, a well-known DJ for 106.1 HUMFM, was described as being passionate, caring and positive.

“Phone calls have poured in from all over Houston and abroad at the station. All the callers are letting us know that they are mourning his death,” Rehan Siddiqi, the owner of 106.1 HUMFM told KPRC 2. “We’re so sad that he got in a car accident that took his life while he was fasting. Ramadan is this weekend, it’s a shame he lost his life before the holiday that celebrates life.”

Police said the crash occurred at 11100 Southwest Freeway (South U.S. Highway 59) at about 12:30 p.m.

According to HPD, the driver of a disabled red Freightliner tractor-trailer had stopped completely in the left shoulder of the Southwest Freeway and placed multiple warning signs along the yellow solid line between the left shoulder and the nearest lane of traffic.

Memon was unable to maintain a single lane and struck the rear of the 18-wheeler, police said. Paramedics pronounced Memon dead at the scene police said. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.