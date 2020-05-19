Massive food distribution event at NRG park Monday shows Houstonians are still struggling

HOUSTON – A massive food distribution event by the Houston Independent School District and the Houston Food Bank was originally supposed to take place Saturday at NRG Park. But, severe weather threw a wrench in those plans and families in need were left waiting to collect food.

Houstonians flocked to the rescheduled event Monday afternoon and it highlighted that thousands of Houston families are still struggling from the shockwaves of coronavirus closures that left millions in Texas without jobs.

Even as Texas continues to reopen, Houstonians have not yet bounced back.

