2 workers injured in oil tank explosion in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas – Two people are injured after an oil tank explosion in Galveston, authorities said.

The Galveston Fire Department was called out to the Pelican Island Storage Terminal on GTI Boulevard on Pelican Island following the explosion to put out a crude oil tank fire, a city official told i45 Now.

Officials said crews appeared to have been welding near or at the tank that carries 2 million gallons of heavy crude oil products when the tank exploded.

Firefighters are using foam cannons to try and put out the fire.

Texas A&M University in Galveston, which is located near the facility, has issued a shelter-in-place for the limited number of people who are on campus.

The facility is an oil storage terminal that can hold 500,000 barrels of heavy fuel storage, carbon black oil, vacuum gas oil and fuel oil cutterstock, according to the website.

There is no word on the condition of the injured workers.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.