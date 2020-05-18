Treebeards in Market Square closing after 40 years

HOUSTON – As people slowly return to work in Houston, workers in downtown will be missing a major lunch staple.

The well-known Treebeards on Travis Street will be permanently closing in June, according to a Facebook post.

“We are heartbroken, but after operating our restaurant at 315 Travis for over forty years, Treebeards Market Square will be closing its doors for the last time on June 26, 2020,” the owners wrote in the post.

According to the post, the restaurant closed due to a “huge increase in rent demanded by the landlord.” The hike made it “impossible” for the owners to continue operating at that location, the post said.

While you may not be able to grab a quick bite over lunch, you can still stop in at one of the other locations in downtown (Pennzoil Place, 1100 Louisiana tunnel, The Cloister and the Shops at Houston Center).

The restaurant will also be opening a new location in the Bunker Hill area in July 2020.