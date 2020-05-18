Notes from the Texas Game Wardens: A sack of undersized oysters, shark fin soup and drugs in a boat

The following notes were compiled from recent Texas Parks and Wildlife law enforcement reports and published in a release. Here are some of the wildest reports for the month of May:

1,100 pounds of oyster returned to reef in Galveston

Three Harris County game wardens were inspecting commercial oyster on Galveston Bay when they came across a boat that had a sack of oysters with 15.29% undersized- three times the allowed limit.

When asked about what they were using to measure the oysters, the captain said “Nothing.” This was the captain’s second time being cited for possessing undersized oysters. Approximately 1,100 pounds of oyster were returned to the reef.

Shark fin and shredded chicken soup?

Two Harris County game wardens were searching the web when they saw a restaurant advertising shark’s fin and shredded chicken soup on their menu.

The wardens visited the location and inspected the restaurant’s aquatic resources and invoices. During the inspection, the wardens found what appeared to be frozen shark fins inside one of the freezers.

One of the wardens asked the owner about the item in the freezer and they confirmed it was shark fin and showed the warden to a near-by stove where sharks fin soup was being cooked for personal consumption.

Shortly after, the second warden found another piece of shark’s fin wrapped in cellophane in a near-by freezer. The owner again insisted that it was for personal consumption. The warden then picked up a menu off a nearby table and pointed to the soup section which listed sharks fin soup for sale. All sharks fin was seized, and charges are being filed with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Man didn’t have fishing license in boat did have drugs

A Polk County game warden was checking on a fisherman on a nearby shoreline for freshwater fishing compliance when he spotted a man emerging from under a bridge with a pole and tackle box.

When the warden asked if he had a fishing license, the man said he didn’t need one because he wasn’t fishing. The warden showed the man the fresh bait and water dripping off the hook and asked if he would like to start over. The man then confessed to fishing, not having a license and being on probation. When asked if he had any weapons or illegal narcotics, the man said he didn’t want to go to jail and admitted to having marijuana in his car.

The warden started to do a pat down search when the man turned and tried to distract the warden, then confessed to possibly having cocaine in his possession. The warden found multiple folded dollar bills containing a white powdery substance. A Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Probation Officer was contacted and took over the case. Charges are pending.