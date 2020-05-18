Here’s what to do if your unemployment application was denied

HOUSTON – As much as 1.9 million Texans filed for unemployment since the coronavirus pandemic began but many are finding out that they are disqualified from getting benefits.

If your application was denied, you may need to resubmit it with additional information about yourself and your past employers. You may also have to file an appeal and back up your claim with documents if needed.

Reasons why you were disqualified:

1. You did not earn enough money

The Texas Workforce Commission will take a look at a worker’s base earnings reported from your past employer. If they determine you did not earn enough to warrant any benefits, you must show proof such as paystubs or a W-2 when appealing.

2. You quit your job for non-COVID-19 reasons

Filers won’t be penalized if they had to quit due to COVID-19 concerns or exposure. If you quit for other reasons such as an opportunity, you will not earn benefits.

TWC stated that if you quit your job due to unsafe working conditions, or an illness other than COVID-19, you are eligible for benefits. Click here for details.

3. You left important information out of your application

Maybe you left out certain job history in your application, or miscounted the earnings you reported. TWC will verify the information you provided on your file with the employer in question. You may have to go through the appeals process to provide additional verification in order to back up your information, according to The Motley Fool.

4. You are earning paid leave from your company

Some employers provided paid leave for their employees who left their jobs due to COVID-19. This can conflict with unemployment benefits and will result in a denied application, The Motley Fool reported.

Once the employer-paid leave runs out, you can resubmit your application.

5. You were separated from your job due to misconduct or other non-COVID-19 reasons

Whether you were fired due to insubordination or being late, those reasons are not considered valid for unemployment benefits. TWC will verify with your employer on the reasoning of the separation. If you disagree, you can file an appeal.

What you should do?

If you were denied for any of the reasons above, you should file an appeal in writing 14 days after the receipt of your decision letter, TWC says.

Your appeal letter should have the following along with the appeal form attached:

Name

Social Security Number

Current address

The date TWC mailed your decision letter

Copy of your decision letter

Any dates on which you will not be able to participate in a hearing

You can submit your appeal documents on your Unemployment Benefits account in PDF. You can also mail or fax your documents to the following address and number on the website.

TWC says you should allow three weeks for your appeal to appear on your account.