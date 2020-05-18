Family searching for answers after loved one killed in hit-and-run on Mother’s Day

SPRING – The family of Derek Ellison, 49, is asking the public for help in finding the driver responsible for his death.

"My family is devastated behind this situation,” said his brother, Jonathon Ellison.

Derek was killed on Mother’s Day as he was crossing the street that night near the 22700 block Aldine Westfield Road.

“If you had a brother, and he was in a hit and run and just left out in the street wouldn’t you want closure? Wouldn’t you want your family to get some closure?” Jonathon said.

Jonathon said he plans to fly his brothers remains back to Michigan, where they grew up to hold a funeral for his late brother.

Derek leaves behind a wife and three children.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s office said the driver responsible fled the scene in a damaged white 4-door sedan. Deputies are also searching for a witness in a black sedan.

The constable’s office said the driver was a witness to the crime and the first to call 911 the night of the crash. Officials describe the driver as a Hispanic male, between 25 to 35 years old, with a beard and ponytail.

“Be a man or be a woman and just turn yourself in and deal with the consequences,” Jonathon said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s office at (281) 376-3472.