HFD: Several units damaged in 2-alarm fire at west Houston apartment complex

Published: May 17, 2020, 7:44 am Updated: May 17, 2020, 7:51 am

HOUSTON – Flames ripped through multiple units at an apartment complex in west Houston Saturday night

The two-alarm fire was first reported around 10:50 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Hayes Road. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from a 2-story apartment building at the complex.

Reports indicate the fire may have started on a second floor balcony and extended to the attic, where it spread to other units in the building.

Eight apartment units sustained some combination of fire, smoke and water damage, Houston Fire Department District Chief I. Garcia said.

No one was injured in the fire.

Red Cross is at the scene assisting tenants displaced by the fire.

Investigators are at the scene working to confirm the cause of the fire.